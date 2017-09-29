Flood threat expanding

Posted on September 29, 2017 in Panama

Traffic stalled near the women's prison in Tocumen
PEOPLE using public transport to get to work early on Friday, September 29 were stranded at bus stops in Juan Diaz and Tocumen with several streets flooded after overnight downpours.

Sewera obstruction caused flooding in various sectors such as Jardin Olympico,  Santa Clara, Villa Norma and El Romeral.

Growing threat
Flooding in Juan Diaz comes a  week after an inspection carried out by representatives of Sinaproc, the Society of Engineers and Architects the Technological Institute (UTP), the Ministry of Public Works, and the  Ministry of Environment.

During the inspection, it was observed that from the head of the Juan Díaz river  in the foothills of Cerro Azul, until its exit  in the Bay of Panama, there are clear marks of damage to its channel and surrounding trees

Figures from the Juan Díaz community council indicate that the floods impact more communities each year. In 2010, one of the most aggressive floods, caused

damage to 20 communities, while last August, floods reached 50 neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Sinaproc reported that the San Pedro river in Soná, Veraguas,  overflowed its banks on Friday.

 

