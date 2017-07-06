Journalist arrested for photographing Catholic complex

A NEWSPAPER photographer who attempted to photograph the state funded new headquarters of the Apostolic Nunciature in Clayton was arrested on Thursday morning, June 6.

Alexander Arosemena, a photographer for La Prensa, which iswas handcuffed and initially taken by police officers to the Diablo barracks and later transferred to a station in Veracruz.

The Vatican State is ready to inaugurate its new headquarters in the city of Panama, a multi-million dollar com plex that will house the residence of the Apostolic Nuncio and which has been built with funds from the Panamanian government.

The La Prensa graphic reporter, from the opposite sidewalk, used a drone to capture images of the site which is surrounded by a wall that prevents it from being seen from the street.

While doing his work, he was arrested at the request of the secretary of the Apostolic Nuncio, reports La Prensa.

He was released after five hours.

A statement from La Prensa said that neither the photographer nor the drone were on the church property.

The National Council of Journalism (CNP) lamented the arrest of Arosemena. “This act constitutes an attack on freedom of the press and of expression. Journalistic coverage should have no limits when public interest prevails, “said the guild.