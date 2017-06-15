FORMER President Ricardo Martinelli is currently confined to an 11 ft by 6 ft cell in a Miami detention center awaiting an extradition hearing on June 20, as his lawyers gather to plot ways to continue their two-year long efforts to keep him from facing justice in Panama.

Martinelli has no television, or access to computers or phone, including Twitter.

There is a possibility that the United States justice system could include other cases in the hearing, reports La Prensa.

Currently, the hearing only concerns the charges of illegal wiretapping. But Martinelli is facing a number of other criminal investigations in Panama, including ones for irregularities in the handling of funds from the National Assistance Program (PAN) and pardons granted at the end of his term.

Martinelli has been detained since Monday at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Martinelli can only be tried on charges that resulted in his extradition. But Panama could add charges to that request if the appropriate paperwork is filed.

Former Supreme Court Justice Esmeralda Arosemena de Troitiño says she sees no legal impediment for Martinelli to be prosecuted for the 10 other pending cases. Former Attorney General Ana Matilde Gómez said the Supreme Court should expedite the other charges pending against the former president to include them in the extradition request.Jailed Martinelli could face new challenges