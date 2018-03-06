Jailed ex-judge seeking move to  house arrest

JAILED former Supreme Court president Alejandro Moncada Luna, will get another court hearing on March 22, as he tries to move from his cell in El Renacer to house arrest.

He was sentenced in March 2015 to five years in prison for the crimes of unjustified enrichment and falsehood, after a deal which allowed him to dodge a longer sentence.

The ex-magistrates defense had requested the substitution of precautionary measure from jail to

domiciliary prison, which was granted by a compliance judge; but it was revoked by the High Court of Appeals, “by virtue of being requested on an urgent a general evaluation, by doctors of the Institute of Forensic Medicine and Sciences to indicate if the defendant, due to his health condition, could finish to fulfill or not his prison sentence in the penal center “.

He had been under house arrest from Oct. 2014 while his case was being tried but was then moved behind bars.