Jailed ex-judge granted house arrest

A JAILED former Supreme Court judge said to be suffering from hypertension due to a “psychological affliction” has been granted house arrest.

Compliance judge Jacinto Pérez handed down the decision on Thursday, August 3, but the ex-judge Alejandro Moncada Luna will remain in the El Renacer Prison until at least August 9. The date set for the hearing of an appeal by anti-corruption attorney Aurelio Vásquez.

Vásquez said that before the Court of Appeals in Plaza Ágora he will support the reason for the appeal since there are elements that must be valued.

He said that it is not necessary for Moncada Luna to attend the appeal hearing since he has his attorney.

The ex-magistrate is serving a five-year prison sentence for unjustified enrichment and forgery after being condemned in March 2015 by the National Assembly.