Jailed driver asks forgiveness for cyclist death

Posted on June 24, 2017 in Panama

The driver at the accident reconstruction event
Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone
Post Views: 51

THE DRIVER  of the car that killed prominent  Panamanian competition cyclist  Monica Licona in September 2015 has been sentenced to five years and three months in jail after pleading guilty to her wrongful death.

Monica Licona

Edwin Jaén Chérigo, 27. asked the victim’s family for forgiveness  and told the court that he fled the scene of the accident  on Balboa Aenue near  the Miramar Intercontinental  Hotel because  he was nervous. He was  arrested  in a house in Veraguas a few days later.

“First of all, I apologize to the relatives of the young Monica Licona. As I said, it was a accident. I did not leave my house to commit the event, and today I am here to accept and pay for the error I made ”  he said

He added: “I did not know the girl. I know she would have  had a nice future and I can only tell the relatives  that I beg their forgiveness “

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Email this to someone

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd