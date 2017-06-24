Jailed driver asks forgiveness for cyclist death

THE DRIVER of the car that killed prominent Panamanian competition cyclist Monica Licona in September 2015 has been sentenced to five years and three months in jail after pleading guilty to her wrongful death.

Edwin Jaén Chérigo, 27. asked the victim’s family for forgiveness and told the court that he fled the scene of the accident on Balboa Aenue near the Miramar Intercontinental Hotel because he was nervous. He was arrested in a house in Veraguas a few days later.

“First of all, I apologize to the relatives of the young Monica Licona. As I said, it was a accident. I did not leave my house to commit the event, and today I am here to accept and pay for the error I made ” he said

He added: “I did not know the girl. I know she would have had a nice future and I can only tell the relatives that I beg their forgiveness “