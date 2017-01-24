Jailed banker linked to Martinelli family “laundering”

RICCARDO FRANCOLINI ­ currently detained in Panama in the Caja de Ahorros case ­ has been identified as the owner of 25 percent of the company Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes, a company linked to allegations of money laundering in the Odebrecht investigation.

The owners of the remaining 75 percent of that company are Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli Linares, the sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli.

They have been accused by Swiss officials of laundering millions of dollars through banks in Switzerland and Panama.

Also connected to the company is attorney Evelyn Ivette Vargas Reynaga, who signed documents on behalf of Promotora y Desarrollo Los Andes. That lawyer also has close ties to the Martinelli family.

Swiss prosecutors have asked Attorney General Kenia Porcell to question Ricardo Martinelli Linares, Luis Enrique Martinell, who have, like their father, fled the country.