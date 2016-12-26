Irregularities caused Chapecoense plane crash

A COLOMBIAN report on the crash of the LaMia flight carrying the Chapecoense soccer team from Brazil lists a series of alleged irregularities on the flight that crashed in Antioquia, causing the death of 71 people.

Civil Aeronautics Director Alfredo Bocanegra Varón explained during a Monday Dec. 26 press conference that the LaMia plane was traveling with excess weight and failed to comply with the flight plan.

The official emphasized at different times that the pilot and co­pilot were aware of the aircraft’s low fuel situation as well.

“They were aware of the limitation and that the fuel was not enough.”

Before the crash the plane had lost two engines due to low fuel, but the situation was not reported.

“Two minutes before the impact the crew reported a total electric failure,” rsaid Bocanegra Varón.

The Colombian report of this air tragedy comes after Bolivian authorities did their own research whose results were released last week.

The Bolivian report says that the LaMia company and the

pilot who commanded the plane were directly responsible for the accident.

Faced with the seriousness of the accident, prosecutors from Colombia, Brazil and Bolivia have formed a tripartite commission to study the accident.