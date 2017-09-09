Irma delays delivery of Martinelli Italy indictment

HURRICANE Irma is delaying delivery of a notification to Panama’s ex-president Ricardo Martinelli from the Supreme Court of yet another prosecution against him. This one was lurking in the wings while he was still in office.

Martinelli faces charges for the alleged commission of crimes against public administration and individual liberty to the detriment of Italian company Impregilo, S.A.

The facts relate to a proceeding in Italy through the court of Naples which sentenced Valter Lavitola, who acted as an intermediary between the Italian companies and Panama in order to extort Impregilo, while Martinelli was president (2009-14).

In a note dated August 25, signed by the President of the Court, José Ayú Prado, addressed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the lawyers of the Judicial Office of the Supreme Court of Justice, Manuel Calvo, Undersecretary of the Supreme Court and Aura Tuñon, assistant to the General Secretariat, in addition to Fermin Bonilla as the representative of the prosecutor of the case, will request the consul’s collaboration in Miami, Florida, to be sent to Martinelli, in the Miami Federal Detention Center since June 4 – a note informing him that the magistrate in charge of Judge of Warrants, Harry Diaz, has been asked to set the date of the hearing to make an imputation against, him.

The mission, however, will have to wait until hurricane Irma passes through the city, currently under emergency alert.