Interpol red alert still valid for brokerage fugitive

THE RED ALERT issued by Interpol for the arrest of former Financial Pacific brokerage director West Valdés Director remains in force says the Public Ministry.

The reaction came after it was confirmed that Valdés who fled Panama with his business partner Iván Clare, in November is in the Dominican Republic, where last weekend he married Berena Bozzi.

The alert was issued when Valdés and his partner, were summoned as part of the investigation into loans made by Caja de Ahorros to the consortium

HPC­Contratas­P & V to build the Amador convention center.

The funds were instead deposited into

Financial Pacific, allegedly to cover up the embezzlement of funds from the brokerage house.

Gloria Silva, Interpol chief in Panama, did not respond to La Prensa requests for comment about the case.

Valdés and Clare also face substantial fines imposed by the Superintendency of Securities for mishandling the brokerage