Interpol grab suspect in teacher killing

A PANAMA maths teacher, the prime suspect in the death of physical education teacher and single mother Diosila Martínez Villareal, 41 has been captured in Costa Rica by Interpol and undercover agents of Panama’s Judicial Investigation Agency (DIJ)

Roberto Moreno Grajales, 39, was captured in Palma de Puerto Jiménez, in the South of Costa Rica. He had

arrived in the community on Saturday morning in the company of a woman, according to neighbors in the area reports El Siglo. Witnesses said that Moreno arrived looking for a cabin, had breakfast and then was arrested.

Moreno was placed under the orders of the Criminal Court of the First Judicial Circuit of San José, , to coordinate his extradition.with the Panamanian authorities.

Yesterday, in a Tuesday, February 6 television interview in Costa Rica, Michael Soto Rojas of the DIJ, revealed that Moreno used the false identity, and was engaged in agriculture and did odd jobs and apparently received financial assistance from family members in both Panama and Costa Rica, Soto said.

Grajales was wanted by the Homicide Prosecutor’s Office of Chiriqui, allegedly linked to the case of the death of Villarreal who disappeared in Bugaba on November 11, 2016.

Her battered body was found buried on December 5, 2016, on a farm owned by Moreno’s mother, in the community of Salitral, in the district of Renacimiento, Chiriquí. The authorities offered $15,000 reward for information leading to Moreno’s arrest.

