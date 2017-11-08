Insider seeks permit to build in wildlife reserve

November 8, 2017

Reserve threatened
AN APPLICATION for  a 107 hrctares concession in The Wildlife Refuge of Isla de Cañas, in the Tonosi district  of Los Santos has been admitted by the Mnistry of the Environment.

As part of the process, the Ministry says  it will carry out a public consultation  on November 14, although ecological organizations question the project believing that it will “affect” the reserve.

The request was made on September  28 by Los Mosqueteros de Cañas, S.A., for construction of 36 tourist cabins. The society is chaired by Mery Troya del Cid, who is Director of Human Resources of the Ministry of Government.

