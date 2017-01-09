Infant and toddler drowned by high waves

Posted on January 9, 2017 in Panama

Survivors at the hospital
ONLY A FEW hours after a high waves warning was issued for most of the Panama coastline  A three-month-old infant and a three-year-old girl were drowned on Sunday Jan 8.

The boat in which they traveling with five other minors and eight  adults was hit by a wave as  they sailed from Playa Estrella on Isla Colón to Almirante in Bocas del Toro,

The bodies  and other passengers were taken to the Almirante Hospital .

The Civil Defense Authority, Sinaproc, had issued warnings of waves up to four meters high.

 

