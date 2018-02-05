Independents unite to present presidential hopeful

FOUR would-be independent presidential candidates will present a proposal  to the Electoral Tribunal (TE), to unify their support to empower a single candidate

Lawyer Ernesto Cedeño, who is a presidential pre-candidate said: “Just as parties can form alliances, independents should be able to do the same, According to Cedeño, “this increases the possibility that a true independent may be among the three final candidates, allowed by the Electoral Code. ”

He said that the initiative will be presented by him and presidential pre-candidates Miguel Antonio Bernal, Ana Elena Porras, and  Ricardo Lombana, reports La Prensa.

Two weeks ago, these four of 19 citizens seeking signatures to become independent presidential candidates for 2019, signed a pact.

They committed, among other things, to the non-acceptance of nominations by political parties, and take the first steps for a coalition of independent candidates.

