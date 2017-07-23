Independence of Panama AG office stressed

ROLANDO RODRÍGUEZ, Secretary General of Panama’s Attorney General’s Office, defended its independence while handling investigations related to bribes paid by Odebrecht in Panama.

Speaking on the Channel 4 Face to Face program on Sunday July 22, Rodríguez said that the country’s attorney general, Kenia Porcell, is an “independent”, as is her entire team of prosecutors.

Each public prosecutor is independent and has freedom of action in the decisions they adopt in accordance with the Constitution and the law, he said.

Rodríguez said that those who have spoken about alleged partiality in the case are the detractors of the Public Ministry and the current administration.

“These cases have had a high political impact, not because we are politicians but because of who is linked to the investigations “which obviously has a political effect in the country, he said.

He also clarified that Prosecutor Porcell “cannot disclose the name of any person linked as author or participant in the commission of a criminal act. It’s a basic Constitutional right that guarantees the presumption of innocence “.

He commented that it would be in a problem when the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) identifies some person

Other than a duly recognized delinquent who is being sought by authorities.

“That’s why the MP has never given names or data of people linked to investigations” he said.