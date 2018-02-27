Improper turn brings 54th highway death

AN IMPROPER turn by a sedan driver on a busy highway led to a collision with a bus and the death of Orlando Sáenz former director of the Agricultural Development Bank (BDA), in Los Santos in the Martinelli administration.

The incident occurred at 6:30 in the evening of Saturday, February 24 on the Pan-American Highway at the entrance of Chumajal, in Guararé.

Sáenz, the car driver died in instantly, and became Panama’s 54th traffic fatality this year, with five of the deaths in Los Santos.None of the 30 bus passengers was injured.

There are around 120 traffic accidents every day in Panama.

