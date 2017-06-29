Imitation dairy products marketing rules

IMPORTED imitation dairy products must be marketed separately from the authentic product says a statement issued by the Panamanian Food Security Authority (Aupsa)

The measure provides that similar products must carry signs that allow the consumer to identify them from those that are are of a dairy nature.

“This provision aims to provide the consumer with the information to purchase according to the nutritional and composition characteristics of the food product

substitute, “the notice states.

Aupsa adviser, Marco Pino, said that a substitute product, imitation or the like, is similar to a traditional or authentic one, tbut varies in certain elements of composition and is cheaper.

He added that the image of the American cheese slices that circulated in social networks has characteristics similar to cheese, but Is not based on milk, so that international standards oblige the inclusion of the word “imitation”.