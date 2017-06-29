Imitation dairy products marketing rules

Posted on June 29, 2017 in Panama

IMPORTED imitation   dairy products must be marketed separately from the authentic product  says a statement  issued by the Panamanian  Food Security Authority (Aupsa)

The measure provides that similar products must carry signs that allow the consumer to identify them from those that are are   of a dairy nature.

“This provision aims to provide the consumer with the information  to purchase  according to the nutritional and composition characteristics of the food product

substitute, “the notice  states.

Aupsa adviser, Marco Pino, said  that a substitute product, imitation or the like, is similar to a  traditional or authentic one, tbut  varies in certain elements of composition and  is cheaper.

He added that the image of the American cheese slices  that circulated in social networks has characteristics similar to cheese, but Is not based on milk, so that international standards oblige the inclusion of the word “imitation”.

