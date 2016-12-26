Illegally parked deputy slugs cop

A DEPUTY who was asked to move his car illegally parked outside a hospital, was filmed striking a police officer according to police reports.

The incident took place on Monday, Dec,26 when Deputy Leandro Avila was asked to move his vehicle that parked illegally at San Miguel Arcángel Hospital in San Miguelito.

Reports indicate that Ávila – who had arrived at the hospital seeking care for a relative – showed an aggressive behavior when the officer asked him to remove his car. The officer and security personnel at the hospital said Avila parked his vehicle at the entrance of the emergency room, which at that time was full of people. The incident was recorded by other people present at the scene.

La Prensa tried to get a reaction from the deputy, but he did not answer phone calls or text messages.