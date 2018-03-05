Illegal wiretap hearing gets 6th suspenion

A HEARING into illegal wiretapping ordered by two members of the National Security Council (CSN) has been suspended for the sixth time by the 16th Criminal Court, as Panama’s Justice system lumbers from slow to stop.

Facing trial are Gustavo Pérez, a former police chief and Alejandro Garuz.

The reason for the latest suspension on Monday, March 5 is because a habeas presented by the defense of Pérez, has not been resolved.

The intent of the habeas corpus is to release Pérez from preventive detention in the El Renacer Penitentiary.

According to the Judicial Branch, once the habeas corpus is resolved the Sixteenth Court will schedule yet another hearing date.

Ronny Araúz and William Pittí, former CSN agents were also called to trial in the case.Both are fugitives and have never appeared in Court. Ex-president Ricardo Martinelli is also charged in the case but will appear in the Supreme Court when he is extradited from Miami. This week will mark his ninth month behind bars in a US Federal detention center.

The Pérez-Garuz hearing was postponed on March 7 and April 3, 2017, for lack of notification; on April 11 of that year because the parties requested the practice of tests, and on September 4 because Garuz presented a medical disability.