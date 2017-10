THE STRIKE of 3,100 workers of Panama’s National Water and Sewers Authority (IDAAN) is costing the institute $120,000 a day, it reported on Wednesday, October 4

The work stoppage which began on Monday with workers asking for more input, tools and work equipment and more safety measures at work sites

Idaan has had multiple directors in recent years, and a search is underway to replace the last manager who resigned last month.