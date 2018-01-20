Ice  falls on Panama’s  Coastal Strip

Panama’s unpredictable dry summer season accompanied by flooding and high waves that have hampered boating operations and caused deaths added a fresh touch, on Thursday, January 18, as strollers on the Cinta Costera and Avenida Balboa in the capital city rushed to gathered handfuls of ice from walkways.

It came from a heavy storm bringing unaccustomed hail. According to Etesa meteorologists, it was owing to a local storm cell accompanied by a low-pressure system and wind-driven clouds that created an unstable atmosphere.