Hurricane Harvey hikes Panama gas prices

PANAMA motorists will feel the delayed effects of Hurricane Harvey from Friday, Sep. 15 as gasoline record their biggest price jump in years.

The Energy Secretariat reported Wednesday, Sep. 12 that prices will increase 13 cents a liter for 95 octane gasoline; 6 cents a liter for 91 octane gasoline and diesel approximately 5 cents a liter,

A liter of 95 octane gas will cost 89 cents, 91 octane 79 cents and diesel 67 cents in Panama City.

Elsewhere in the country prices will be higher, depending on the distance from the original distribution center.

The prices will remain in effect until September 29

According to the Secretariat, the increase is due to the ravages of Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico in the United States.

“It should be noted that the fuel distribution companies operating in Panama buy gasoline and diesel from refineries affected by the climatic events recorded weeks ago,” the authority said.

The supply of gasoline in all its variations will continue on a regular basis and the ships carrying fuels arrive to our country with normality, the sources added.

Hurricane Harvey closed a quarter of US refineries and 8% of the country’s oil production in South Texas, one of the main centers of its oil sector