Human trafficking hearing delayed

A HEARING into human trafficking in Panama by five suspects – three Chinese and two Venezuelans – allegedly involved in a network, was suspended on Monday, October 16.

The suspension in the accusatory criminal system (SPA), in Plaza Ágora, was because the Gesell cameras used to protect the identity of witnesses were not available. Seven Venezuelan women allegedly trapped into prostitution are scheduled to give evidence they can declare without being seen.

The hearing was rescheduled for Tuesday, October 17. The victims have agreed to be repatriated to Venezuela.