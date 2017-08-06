Human trafficker exchanges Panama Sunshine by Park for jail cell

A CONVICTION for human trafficking has moved a Colombian resident from her “Sunshine By The Park” business in Panama City, to the more shaded interior of a women’s prison.

On Friday, August 4, Jennifer Tatiana Padilla López, a citizen of Colombian nationality, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for the crime of Trafficking in Persons.

At a court hearing, the Organized Crime Prosecution produced a string of witnesses indicating that women living in the Sunshine By The Park building were engaged in prostitution.

According to the prosecution, López financed the air fare of young people who traveled from the Colombian Republic to Panama City, with the sole objective of prostitution,

Lodging was offered in the Sunshine By The Park building in exchange for $150 dollars a week, in addition to the total payment of airfare.