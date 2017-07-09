Hot stormy week ahead for Panama

STORMS, rain and high temperatures throughout the week until July 15 are forecast for Panama by the Electric Transmission Company S.A. (ETESA) meteorological office.

According to the forecast, today the storms will be recorded in the provinces of Bocas del Toro and Veraguas, in the Ngöbe Buglé and Guna Yala regions. In the rest of the country there will be scattered rains with 87% humidity.

The storms will intensify from Wednesday 12, in Chiriqui, Bocas del Toro, Colón, Coclé, Panama and Darién.

During the week the heat sensation will feel like between the 36 to the 39 degrees Celsius with maximum temperatures of up to 33 degrees.