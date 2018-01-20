Homicide charges in  vehicle deaths

THE DRIVER of a Social Security Service vehicle that hit and killed a nine-year-old girl and her grandmother aged 60 on Tuesday, January 16, has been charged with aggravated homicide.

Denzil Raúl Ameglio,48, appeared before Judge of Guarantees Iris Barría in La Chorrrera on Thursday.

The couple were killed on the Trans-America highway 100 meters from their home in the district of San Jose in San Carlos where 60 km speed signs are posted, but residents say that many vehicles do not slow down, and there have been other tragedies, including fatalities.

Ameglio’s license has been suspended and he must report twice a month while investigations continue.