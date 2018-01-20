Homicide charges for impaired boat operator

Posted on January 20, 2018 in Panama

THE OPERATOR   of a boat that overturned in Bocas  Del Toro leading to the deaths of. three passengers is facing a culpable homicide investigation.

Two women and an eight-year-old girl died in the incident  The tragedy occurred in the community of Torqui, district of Kusapín on Sunday, January 14.  A breathalyser test showed the boat captain was impaired.

The 34-year-old man has to report to authorities twice a month and is forbidden to leave the province for a period of six months while the investigation continues. His outboard motor commercial operating license has been suspended.

The court, on Friday, January  19,  ordered psychological treatment was for the accused and the survivors.

 

