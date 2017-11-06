Holiday weekend road deaths halved

THE NATIONAL holiday weekend highway death toll by early afternoon on Monday, November 6 stood at four, half that recorded for the same weekend last year, but the total fatalities for the year reached 345, on track to match last year’s carnage.

Among the fatal victims were Mrs Judith Mendoza, 54 years old, who was hit by a vehicle in front of her residence while watering her garden, and a man waiting to be picked up by his wife who died when she lost control as she pulled into the kerbside.