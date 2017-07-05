History – Panama’s rough tourism diamond

Panama’s tourism potential is in its culture and the history of its people says an expert in adventure tourism.

Gabriella Stowell, Director for Latin America of the Adventure Travel Trade Association, said that Panama has everything, but needs to identify what it has different from other countries with the same interests in the industry.

“Natural beauties are all over the world. What you have that is different is your history and your people, which makes them a unique attraction in the region,” said Stowell.

The stories of the customs and struggles of indigenous peoples, conquerors and pirates, that crossed the Isthmus from the Atlantic to the Pacific is something that no other country on the planet can offer she said after a four day tour with the Tourism authority.