Historic house torched in Colon

The Wilcox House in Colon declared a historical heritage site – – was burned by on Monday night March 12, by local youths during protests over broken government promises to provide housing and restructuring in the City

The National Directorate of Historical Heritage says that the Wilcox House -which dates back to 1919- is considered a property of urgent social interest.

The National cultural body (INAC) has been working on property recovery techniques to optimize and reinforce its structure that for the

moment, is in good condition. Extreme security measures had been recommended

including closing the House to avoid people entering,

INAC said in a press release that studies will be carried out to determine the damage to the structure, by the fire.

Casa Wilcox, owned by Banco Hipotecario Nacional, is part of the urban development renovation project which the government awarded to the Odebrecht construction company.