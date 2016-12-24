Highway death toll passes 2015 total

A 39-YEAR OLD PICKUP driver who collided with a truck carrying steel rods for the construction of Metro Line 2, became Panama’s 426th traffic fatality on Wednesday Dec.21.

Erisnel Castillo Cardona, died on Centennario in Panama city at 11.30 pm.

Panama’s grim highway death toll has already passed the 2015 total of 417, with over a week to go, including two weekends with high holiday traffic.

The main cause of deaths is pedestrians hit by vehicles (188) followed by collisions with 114 victims crashes (73) and overturns (37).

Panama province has recorded 128 fatalities and Panama West 61.