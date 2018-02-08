High Waves and Winds  Alert for Carnival

A WARNING of high waves and strong winds on the Caribbean coast has been issued for nd pleasure yachts and small boats with outboard motors by The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The alert extends through February 11 and includes high tides in the Pacific sector.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there will be adverse conditions in the central zone of the. The Caribbean Region. The winds could reach 35 knots and the waves could reach up to 14 feet.