High Waves and Winds  Alert for Carnival

Posted on February 8, 2018 in Panama

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+
Post Views: 67

A WARNING of high waves and strong winds on the Caribbean coast has been issued for  nd pleasure yachts and small boats with outboard motors by The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The alert extends through February 11 and includes high tides in the Pacific sector.

The  US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says there will be  adverse conditions in the central zone of the.  The Caribbean Region. The winds could reach 35 knots  and the waves could reach up to 14 feet.

Share:Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+

Copyright © 2015 - Newsroom Panama. All Rights Reserverd