High waves warning extended

CIVIL protection authorities have extended earlier high waves alert for the Caribbean coast They are expected until Thursday, February 22.

Waves from 1.5 meters to 4 meters are predicted.

Authorities ask light boat owners and bathers, who go to the beaches to take extreme security measures.

Initially, the notice was until Monday, February 19 and also included adverse conditions for boats and bathers on the Panamanian Pacific coasts.

But after a review of forecasts and weather conditions, the alert was changed and will be valid for the Caribbean.

Boat captains and the operators are warned to take into consideration the climatic conditions before sailing.