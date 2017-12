HIGH waves accompanied by strong winds between 45 an 60 kmh will continue throughout Wednesday, December 13 warns the the staff of the Emergency Operations Center of the System National Civil Protection (Sinaproc).

Waves from two to three meters will be experienced in Bocas del Toro, the Ngäbe-Buglé region, the north of Veraguas and the coast below Colón which has already seen widespread flooding.