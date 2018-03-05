High waves alert for Pacific coast

The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP) has issued a warning notice for the phenomenon of Mar de Fondo (Deep Sea) on the Pacific coast from today Monday 5 to Wednesday 7 March. The alert follows storms that have developed far from the coasts in other latitudes.

The Deep Sea phenomenon can generate the intensification of high pressure or develop hurricanes and increases sea levels with high waves, reduction of beach areas and storm surges on a recurring basis.

To ensure safe navigation, the AMP recommends outboard motorboats or other yacht operators to take extreme caution, taking into consideration weather conditions before setting sail. If they are adverse do not sail until the weather improves