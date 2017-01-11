High waves alert continues as bodies recovered

SEARCH TEAMS located on Wednesday the body of one of two young men swept from a beach in Veraguas on Sunday, Jan. 8 while a countrywide high waves alert was in force,

Meanwhile, the search continues for the other young man continues and the warning of waves up to four meters continues for all beaches in the country.

A baby and a three-year-old drowned in Bocas Del Toro when the boat in which they were traveling was hit by waves.

The two young men were caught in the strong swell at Morrillo Beach, in the district of Mariato.

The names of the victims have not been released.