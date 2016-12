A WARNING of high levels of ultraviolet (UV) radiation is in effect in Panama until 5 pm on Saturday, December 24.

It comes from Etesa Hydrometeorology Management and is valid for: Bocas del Toro, Ngäbe Buglé and Guna Yala counties, Veraguas, Colón, Darién, Panama, Panama West , Coclé, Herrera, Los Santos and Chiriquí.

Etesa, recommends the of use sunscreens (every two hours), wide hats, and dark glasses in addition to looking for shady areas.