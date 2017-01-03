Very High UV ratings alert

ULTRA VIOLET radiation ratings will be at maximum in many parts if the isthmus throughout Tuesday Jan 3 says Etesa Hydrometeorology.

The authority’s m agement issued a prevention warning due to the maximum indices.

The forecast covers the Guna Yala region, upstream from Colón, Colón (Center), Panama and the Gulf of Panama.

According to Etesa, a similar very high ranking is expected for Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera, the Ngäbe Bugle region, Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro.

The warning is in effect until 5:00 p.m.

Etesa recommends using sun blockers (every two hours), wide hats, dark glasses and light cotton clothing