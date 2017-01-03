Very High UV ratings alert

Posted on January 3, 2017 in Panama

Not the way to go
ULTRA VIOLET radiation ratings  will be at maximum in many parts if the isthmus throughout Tuesday Jan 3 says Etesa Hydrometeorology.

The authority’s m agement issued a prevention  warning due to the maximum indices.

The forecast covers  the Guna Yala region, upstream from Colón, Colón (Center), Panama and  the Gulf of Panama.

According to Etesa, a similar very high ranking is expected for Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera,  the Ngäbe Bugle region,  Chiriquí and Bocas del Toro.

The warning is in effect until 5:00 p.m.

Etesa recommends using sun blockers (every two hours), wide hats, dark glasses and light cotton clothing

