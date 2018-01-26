High storm alert for Caribbean coast

A HIGH alert for operators of yachts, tourist boats and fishermen on the Caribbean coast has been issued by The Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The warning, issued on Friday, Jan 26 extends until Sunday, January 28. It predicts strong and high waves, a rise in the sea level, increased currents, a reduction in beach areas and storms on a recurring basis

Seacraft operators should take “extreme cautionary measures to guarantee safe navigation,” says the AMP message.