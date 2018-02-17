High-extreme UV alert for all areas

A UV (Ultraviolet radiation) alert ranging from high to extreme for all parts of the country was issued by Etesa’s Hydrometeorology Management on Saturday, February 17 and will likely extend through Sunday.

In Bocas del Toro, the Ngäbe Buglé region and the north of Veraguas, the index of UV rays will be between 8 and 9, which is considered very high.

In Colón, highlands of Chiriquí, Darién and Panama it will be from 9 to 10 and extreme conditions will reign in Panama Oeste, Coclé, Herrera, Los Santos, and in maritime sectors of the Caribbean and Pacific of the country.

Sunblock and UV resistant dark glasses are recommended.