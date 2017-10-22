Heavy rains alert across Panama

A 24-HOUR heavy rains alert was issued by Panama’s Emergency Operations Center on Sunday afternoon, October 22.

Intense rains were expected in the central mountain range between Chiriquí, Veraguas and Coclé.

José Donderis director of the National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc), said that there was a permanent monitoring of the national territory and asked the population to take relevant preventive measures

He asked citizens to report risk situations the telephone numbers 520-4425 or 520-4426.

For dawn on Monday heavy rains in Panama East and Darien, affecting the communities of Chimán, Brujas, Santa Fe, Arretí, La Palma, Chepigana, Garachiné, Puerto Piña and Jaqué.

The warning also predicts heavy rains through Monday morning in Panama east, Darien, Chiriquí, Veraguas, Los Santos, Herrera and Coclé. In the afternoon rain is expected to

intensifying in Coclé, Central Panama, East Panama and Chiriqui