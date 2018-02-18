HEALTH WATCH: Free-range eggs will rule in France

OMELETTES in France will soon be made only from free-range eggs starting in 2022. A government announcement on Sunday, February 18 said that the sale of fresh eggs raised by caged chickens will be banned. Eggs of animals grown outdoors are considered healthier.

“In 2022, fresh eggs will be sold from outdoor farms and not from cages, it is a commitment of our (electoral) campaign and we will maintain it,” said Agriculture Minister Stéphane Travert said in an interview on Europe 1-CNews-Les Echos.

Some supermarket chains in France have already moved ahead of the entry into force of the proposal – and only sell eggs from open-air hatcheries.

However, in cage breeders, mass production of eggs will not stop in France, as they will continue to be used for processed products based on eggs.

According to environmental organizations, eggs raised by caged hens are harmful to animals, as they live huddled in closed spaces without natural light, and for human health, as chickens are more exposed to diseases