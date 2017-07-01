HAPPY CANADA DAY

Posted on July 1, 2017 in Panama

HAPPY CANADA DAY to all Canadian readers in Panama, Canada, and around the world. 

The celebration coincides with a new Newsroom readership   benchmark of 105,000 page visits, monthly   bringing the total  total since the  site was launched  following the closure of the Panama Star  English supplement in La Estrella.  to over 13 million.

Wedding bells
It’s  also the day chosen for  the wedding of  fashion photographer Megan  Myfanwy Young (from Toronto)  to  TV producer Matt Cluett (New Brunswick) . The wedding at a private ceremony   took place in Los Angeles, but the couple live in Sydney, Australia where the wedding party will take place on their  return

Newsroom welcomes contributions from readers, from wherever they live.

Meanwhile we are currently searching for two interns to help expand local coverage.  For more information call 6619-6890 or email editor@newsroompanama.com

 

