“Gucci Lady appears in court

FORMER Social Development Vice Minister Zulema Sucre who gained notoriety as the “Gucci lady”” arrived at the Sixteenth Criminal Court in Ancón on Tuesday, December 27 for a preliminary hearing on charges of crimes against public administration.

The preliminary hearing was supposed to take place Sept. 30 but was delayed.

Sucre, who resigned in March, is accused by her state­assigned bodyguards of making them do tasks outside of their regular duties, such as walking her dog.

The dog’s name is Gucci, which garnered the matter the nickname “the Gucci case.”

The former official, whose husband also worked for the current administration said that she relinquished her position to focus on defending herself in a responsible and transparent manner.