Gucci Lady

Posted on December 4, 2017 in Panama

Zulema Sucre
A FORMER Vice Minister of Social Development who gained notoriety in January 2016 as the “Gucci lady” will face trial for alleged embezzlement on  December  15, with an alternative date of December 21.

The dates were set by by 16th Criminal Court Judge  Enriquez Perez.

A La Prensa cartoonist’s take on the Gucci dog scandal

Zulema Sucre, who has been under country arrest since August last year became a media and social network celebrity  when she was accused by one of her security escorts of ordering him to perform  tasks that were far from his functions like taking her pet dog, Gucci, whom she deemed a VIP for walks   several hours a day in a  public park in the  capital city.

 

