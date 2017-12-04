A FORMER Vice Minister of Social Development who gained notoriety in January 2016 as the “Gucci lady” will face trial for alleged embezzlement on December 15, with an alternative date of December 21.

The dates were set by by 16th Criminal Court Judge Enriquez Perez.

Zulema Sucre, who has been under country arrest since August last year became a media and social network celebrity when she was accused by one of her security escorts of ordering him to perform tasks that were far from his functions like taking her pet dog, Gucci, whom she deemed a VIP for walks several hours a day in a public park in the capital city.