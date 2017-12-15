Globe trotting judge gets groupie photo

José Ayú Prado, the globe-trotting president of the Supreme Court attended the launch of the new Spanish Academy Panispánico legal Dictionary at the University of Salamanca, Spain on Friday, Dec. 15

During the ceremony, Ayú Prado bumped into King Felipe VI, and grabbed the chance get a picture, with royalty and pass on greetings from “all the magistrates of the Court, and from all the comrades of the Judicial Organ”, says a quickly issued press release.

Judicial authorities of several Iberomérica countries attended the event.

In the last five years, the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice have accumulated 679 trips to 32 different countries. Ayú Prado has made 48 trips to 23 nations.

The dictionary consists of two volumes, with 2, 220 pages, and contains 40.000 words with the lexicon of Latin American countries.