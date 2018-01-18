Girl 9 and grandmother killed by CSS truck

A 9-year-old girl and her 64-year-old grandmother were hit and killed by a Social Security Fund (CSS) truck on the InterAmerican highway, near the bridge over the Lajas River, in San José de San Carlos, in Panama West on Tuesday, afternoon January 16.

They were just 100 meters from the family “super” and residence at the entrance of Punta Barco. They died instantly and the collision threw both into a ditch

Witnesses said the truck was speeding in an area where signs call for a reduction to 60 kilometers an hour. Residents say the sign is largely ignored by passing traffic.