Girl, 14, hit  and killed by deputy’s car

A 14-year-old girl died at dawn on Thursday.Dec. 28 after being hit by a 4×4 driven by a lawmaker on the Transístmica highway, near the community of Buena Vista, on the outskirts of the province of Colon

She had been trying to cross the road to her home at 8.00 on Wednesday evening The vehicle was driven by Mario Lázarus, CD.

She was taken by ambulance to the Nuevo San Juan polyclinic, in Colón, and then transferred to a hospital in the capital, where she died.Her death raises the total traffic fatalities for the year to 397.

Dr Lázarus said that he was driving “normally” towards his residence, about three minutes from the accident site when he felt that “something was thrown”, and he felt a blow, on the left of the vehicle, reports La Prensa.

He said that the area was very dark and everything was very fast. “At first, I thought it was an animal, but when I let the window down and moved the car, I realized that it was a woman “,

I went for help and returned with my wife. The ambulance was leaving, I went to the barracks in Buena Vista, where I stayed until five in the morning “said the deputy.