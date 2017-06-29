German prosecutors in Panama Papers talks

A TEAM of German prosecutors is in Panama to hold working meetings with local organized crime prosecutors.

They are investigating the creation of offshore instruments to evade taxes, hide fortunes and launder assets.

Fifteen months ago, an investigation led by the International Consortium of Research Journalists

(ICIJ) uncovered actives related to Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca, whose principals were recently allowed bail while under investigation.

The publication of what became known as The Panama Papers, was first made in Germany and sent shock waves around the world, as tax dodging through offshore accounts by politicians businessmen and entertainment and sports figures came under the spotlight.