Gasoline truck crash blocks major highway

A TRUCK carrying 9,200 gallons of fuel overturned on the Inter-American highway early on Tuesday January 3 and closed all four lanes.

The incident happened at 7.14 am in Las Lajas, Chame district, province of West Panama.

National Police Officers and the Fire Department attended the emergency and a major traffic jam developed.

Panama Fire Department chief, Jaime Villar said that the overturned vehicle could not be moved until a replacement truck arrived.

Villar stressed that this was part of the precautionary routin in incidents involving gasoline transportation.